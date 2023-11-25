Father of seven puts off holiday shopping because of Wynn paycheck issue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A direct deposit issue left some Wynn employees without a paycheck for the first half of Black Friday.

They woke up to a memorandum from corporate saying the bank Wynn uses was unable to process the employees’ checks. This left one father of seven unable to get the Black Friday deals he planned on for his kids.

“Black Friday is the biggest time of the year,” he told FOX5 on the condition of anonymity. “We missed out because of them.”

The memorandum reads:

“Bank of America has informed us that they experienced a delay in processing our direct deposit checks today, November 24.

Clearly, we are deeply disappointed this happened and understand how essential it is for you to received your payroll check on time. We have directed Bank of America to complete processing payroll checks as soon as possible today and they are working on it.

When the direct deposit is complete, you’ll be informed via text message. Thank you for your patience.”

The employee who spoke with FOX5 says it’s a good thing he hit the slot machines before this notice came out.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t even have the gas to get to work,” he recalled. “I went to Dottie’s and I won $800. That’s how I ended up making my car payment and getting gas.”

Even though the essentials are squared away, and the check did get deposited at about 2 p.m. Friday, he’s worried the deals he missed out on will end up costing him.

“Now that they’ve submitted it, by the time we get to the stores, everything is gone,” he lamented. “Everybody knows how Black Friday works. The main sellers go quick, so if you’re not one of the first few there, you’re not getting nothing.”

He plans to try for online deals for his kids’ presents instead.

“You could give them (presents) later, but it’s still not the same,” he said. “They look forward to waking up Christmas Day to having it.”

Wynn told FOX5 by 2:30 p.m. Friday, all major banks confirmed they had received and processed deposits.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.