Volunteers at Henderson church spread Thanksgiving cheer all across Las Vegas Valley

More than 250 families lined up at St. Thomas More Catholic Community in Henderson on Thanksgiving morning for turkey meals.
By Matt Kling
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 250 families lined up at St. Thomas More Catholic Community in Henderson on Thanksgiving morning for turkey meals, not for them to eat, but to share with those who don’t have families to spend the holiday with.

For more than 20 years, St. Thomas More has hosted “GLOWS” (God’s Love Overflowing While Serving). Volunteers help those typically assisted by Hopelink of Southern Nevada, by delivering meals to shut-in seniors not just in Henderson, but all across the Las Vegas Valley.

Cheryl Schwarz is the coordinator for the program.

“We feel that they’re at home, they’re alone, they don’t have anywhere to go,” Schwarz said. “This brings some community to them, some warmth and helps them to enjoy the holiday.”

After getting served breakfast and attending a Thanksgiving Day Mass, around 270 families delivered 825 meals to approximately 500 locations valley-wide. The deliveries included turkey meals with sides and desserts, as well as decorations to help spread some extra cheer.

