Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley
UPDATE - 1:45 P.M.
Police have taken one suspect into custody after hours long standoff at apartment complex.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police and SWAT personnel were called out to a barricade situation near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue Friday morning.
Police responded to the 3900 block of Cambridge Street in east Las Vegas just after 7 a.m. A Metro lieutenant told FOX5 the incident appears to be domestic violence related.
Around 1 p.m. Metro said the situation is still underway and would provide further details at a later time.
It is unclear who is barricaded and if there are any others involved.
Residents should avoid the area, police said.
No other information has been provided.
This is a developing story.
