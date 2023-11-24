Surprise Squad
Suspect in custody following hours long barricade situation in east Las Vegas Valley

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE - 1:45 P.M.

Police have taken one suspect into custody after hours long standoff at apartment complex.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police and SWAT personnel were called out to a barricade situation near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue Friday morning.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Cambridge Street in east Las Vegas just after 7 a.m. A Metro lieutenant told FOX5 the incident appears to be domestic violence related.

Around 1 p.m. Metro said the situation is still underway and would provide further details at a later time.

It is unclear who is barricaded and if there are any others involved.

Residents should avoid the area, police said.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story.

