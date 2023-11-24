Surprise Squad
Las Vegas grandmother paves her way to success, earns degree while driving big rig

By Kimberly Nolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 63-year-old Robyn Roberts is a mother of 8, grandmother of 33, and great-grandmother of 12. She’s also a long-haul trucker, determined to pave her road to success by hitting the books while hitting the road.

“God does not give me a spirit of fear so if there’s a challenge and I’m up for it, I’m just going to go for it.”

This past weekend she climbed out of her cab and into a robe to walk the stage at Southern New Hampshire University and accept her diploma, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business. All while impressing her fellow graduates with her accomplishments.

Robyn went to college after high school but she left two years later, took a job as a lawyer and put her higher education on hold.

After her kids got older, Robyn left the legal field and learned to drive a truck. She headed out on the road with her husband Tim for 15 years in the company they own together. Her journey back to higher education sparked when she encouraged her grandson to go to college after high school.  “He said well I’ll go if you go and I said well I can go back to school.”

That led to four and half years of study. Mostly accomplished while on the road.

“90% of my SNHU education was in the cab of that semi-truck. while we were getting loaded, while we were getting unloaded, Robyn explains. “If I had a discussion board that was due. we were traveling down the road and I would whip into a rest area, and say ok, honey, I need two hours.”

Robyn’s large family is impressed with her energy and drive. Now she’s off the road this week.. Driving 13 hundred miles earlier this week to get home in time to cook Thanksgiving dinner for 38 family members...And to get ready to reach her next goal in life.

“In February I will be 26 years clean from drugs. I mean I’ve had a very challenging past. and I’ve come from homeless and helpless to where i am now and serving others and giving that back is what I want to do”, Robyn says.  “As long as you take that one step and take that next step, you’d be surprised how far you are at the end when you turn around and look back that you’d say I’ve come a long way, and I have truly come a very long way.”

