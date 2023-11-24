Forecast Outlook - 11/24/23

Good Morning!

Wishing everybody a wonderful holiday weekend. An area of low pressure towards the northeast is driving in a cold north wind Friday. Highs today will be in the low-60s today.

We’ll keep the cloud cover around through the morning, but the sunshine returns for the afternoon. Wind gusts could exceed 15-25 MPH in the Las Vegas Valley.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley Saturday evening into Sunday morning with sub-freezing temperatures possible. Low lying areas will likely dip into the low-30s Sunday morning.

Be sure to protect sensitive vegetation with a light bed sheet and remember to keep your pets warm.

Long range forecast brings in shower chances next Friday and Saturday!

