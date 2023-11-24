Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-11/23/23

Breezy Black Friday Possible
FOX5 10PM WEATHER - VOD - clipped version
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We are setting up for several days of below normal temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley starting Friday.

An upper level system that is over us will continues to slide east Friday and into the weekend.

Most of the active weather, rain and a wintery mix will stay out of our area but we can expect to get some breezy conditions.

As the system slides into Utah the cooler air will start to advance toward us.

Friday is the warmest day of the next seven days with temperatures dipping into the upper 50′s starting Saturday.

The weekend looks dry and cool with plenty of sunshine.

That is also what we expect for the start of next week.

