Deputy shooting in Pahrump, Nye County Sheriffs Office Says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriffs Office says one of its deputies shot and killed a suspect Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near Basin Avenue and Dahlia street around 2:30 p.m.

Details are limited but we know it began with a call into the sheriffs department

The suspect died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office plans to identify the deputy involved on Monday.

FOX5 will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.