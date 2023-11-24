Surprise Squad
Deputy shooting in Pahrump, Nye County Sheriffs Office Says

Nye County Sheriff's Office logo
Nye County Sheriff's Office logo(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:22 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriffs Office says one of its deputies shot and killed a suspect Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near Basin Avenue and Dahlia street around 2:30 p.m.

Details are limited but we know it began with a call into the sheriffs department

The suspect died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office plans to identify the deputy involved on Monday.

FOX5 will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

