A Charlie Brown Christmas: 55-year-old holiday tradition continues in Henderson

A Peanuts traditional display during Christmas in Henderson
A Peanuts traditional display during Christmas in Henderson(FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The turkey’s been eaten and the football’s been played, which means the holiday season has just started and one Henderson man already has his decorations up.

“It’s a lifetime with these Peanuts characters in our front yard every Christmas season,” Brad Blake said, referencing Charlie, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang gracing his front yard. “I was probably 11-ish when my parents were creating these guys, so I grew up with them.”

Each year during the week of Thanksgiving, Blake dusts off the plywood decorations that first came out of his parents’ garage 55 years ago.

“I think my parents first created them to compete in our neighborhood back in the late ‘60s,” he chuckled.

Christmas has always been an important time for the Blake family.

“(It’s) the one holiday every year that I think was really extra special,” he said. “That was why they created these characters.”

Blake’s parents have been gone since the late 1980s, but the tradition has lived on through his children’s lives as well.

“I grew up with these guys,” Blake said of the wooden characters on his lawn. “Both of (my kids) grew up from day one with these Peanuts characters as a part of their Christmas every year.”

Along with the tradition of keeping those characters spruced up, Blake wants to keep another theme from his parents going.

“It was important for their kids to have a better life than they had growing up,” he remembered. “And my guess is this was just one part of that.”

