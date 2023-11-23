Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Wynn Resorts employees overwhelmingly ratify Culinary Union contract

Culinary Union logo.
Culinary Union logo.(Culinary Union)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:22 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas hotel union workers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve their contract agreement with casino giant Wynn Resorts, signaling an end to lengthy labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip.

The Culinary Workers Union announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that 99% of the vote favored the new five-year deal.

“BEST CONTRACT EVER! Congratulations to 5,000 hospitality workers!,” the post said.

The union has also approved its proposed contracts with Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts.

The breakthrough deals were tentatively reached earlier this month, just hours before the union had threatened a massive walkout at 18 hotel-casinos on the Strip, including Bellagio, Paris Las Vegas, MGM Grand and Caesars Palace.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in southwest valley Tuesday
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
4 Las Vegas teens charged with murder as adults in classmate’s fatal beating

Latest News

Woman feed homeless along the Las Vegas Strip
Alaskan makes holiday trip to Las Vegas to help the homeless
Henderson police and fire personnel made a grim discovery Tuesday night after finding a woman’s...
Woman found dead inside burning metal drum, Henderson police say
A state agency has launched an investigation into a Las Vegas mental health and substance abuse...
Parents questioning Las Vegas mental health facility after elaborate escape of multiple teens
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Neighbors say security cameras installed in alley where teen was beaten to death