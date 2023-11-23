Wynn Resorts employees overwhelmingly ratify Culinary Union contract

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas hotel union workers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve their contract agreement with casino giant Wynn Resorts, signaling an end to lengthy labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip.

The Culinary Workers Union announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that 99% of the vote favored the new five-year deal.

“BEST CONTRACT EVER! Congratulations to 5,000 hospitality workers!,” the post said.

The union has also approved its proposed contracts with Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts.

The breakthrough deals were tentatively reached earlier this month, just hours before the union had threatened a massive walkout at 18 hotel-casinos on the Strip, including Bellagio, Paris Las Vegas, MGM Grand and Caesars Palace.

“This contract is incredible and I’m so happy that we won!” - Kimberly Doppler, a Wynn cocktail waitress. pic.twitter.com/LHZ4RPcz1O — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 23, 2023

