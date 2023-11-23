Surprise Squad
Woman found dead inside burning metal drum, Henderson police say

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police and fire personnel made a grim discovery Tuesday night after finding a woman’s deceased body inside a metal drum that was on fire.

First responders were called to the scene following reports of a fire burning inside a metal drum near the 1700 block of Sunset Road.

Once the fire was out, the body of a woman was found inside the drum.

It is unclear how the fire started and if a suspect is on the loose.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after notification of next of kin.

Henderson police are investigating this as the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

