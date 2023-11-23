Trial postponed until 2024 for trio charged with deadly Thanksgiving shooting spree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thanksgiving 2023 marks three years since a deadly shooting spree in the Las Vegas Valley. For one North Las Vegas family, Thanksgiving 2020 began with their loved one’s life being taken at random while he was in Henderson. Three suspects, Shawn McDonnell, his brother Christopher McDonnell, and Shawn’s wife Kayleigh Lewis, are all still awaiting trial.

“This is one of those extraordinary cases that stands out because this was a crime spree, this was a group of folks that went to multiple states and shot randomly at people,” explained Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

On Thanksgiving morning 2020, ten people in Henderson were targeted in four random shootings. Three people were hit including a 22-year-old man who lost his life.

“There are some murders that are worse than others, this is the worst of the worst, and this falls into that category of being one of the worst,” contended Wolfson.

The trio came from Tyler, Texas. Kayleigh Lewis and Shawn McDonnell were married in Las Vegas a couple of weeks before the shootings that resulted in 50 felony charges including murder and terrorism for crimes in Nevada and Arizona.

“So many people were put at risk. Many people were shot, it was random, reckless, dangerous,” Wolfson added. Prosecutors allege Christopher McDonnell told his brother to “shoot the black guy.” Kevin Mendiola Junior from North Las Vegas was shot and killed outside the 7/11 on Lake Mead Parkway right across from the Cadence Community.

The suspects’ crime spree came to an end in Arizona. The trio rolled their car trying to run from police. That’s when an officer says Shawn McDonnell pointed a handgun at him so he shot him. McDonnell survived the shooting and could face the death penalty when he goes on trial next year.

“The death penalty is still the law in Nevada, and as long as it is it’s my job to consider it in appropriate cases and this is one of those appropriate cases,” Wolfson revealed.

All three suspects Shawn McDonnell, Christopher McDonnell, and Lewis are still being held in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting trial. Trial has been postponed several times but is now set for April 1st, 2024. Next week, there will be a status check in the case. The judge will evaluate trial readiness.

In August, Lewis filed for divorce from Shawn McDonnell.

