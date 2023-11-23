Pedestrian hurt in crash near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a crash that critically injured a pedestrian near the strip.

Police say the male victim was hit by a Ford Mustang while crossing the street.

The crash happened at 6:49 p.m. at Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

Metro does not believe the driver was impaired.

Harmon remains closed from Koval to Paradise Road due to debris on the road.

