Opportunities abound for local actors after SAG-AFTRA strike ends

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After having to stand idle for months, local actors say the budding Las Vegas film industry is primed to keep growing coming out of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I have been auditioning like crazy,” local actress Danielle Vasinova told FOX5. “I just shot a commercial. I’m up for another Chevy commercial. I’ve got another television show that’s shooting in Canada. Another one that’s shooting in Florida that I’m up for.”

Since a the deal was struck between the union and major movie studios, Vasinova has been inundated with opportunities after getting creative to find work during the months-long strike.

“I tried to keep busy, you know, doing some print and editorial stuff,” she explained. “I’ve got a Vogue cover coming out soon. I’ve got another one with Harper coming out. But all of these commercials and films and television are all new deals.”

Same goes for actress and ventriloquist April Brucker, who set aside time for her memoir.

“During the strike, I’ve been able to work on a second edition, and I’m getting ready to pitch it now,” Brucker said excitedly. “And I’m having some interest in that as well as a screenplay I wrote.”

Being based in Las Vegas is a bonus for local talent to capitalize on the end of the strike, as National Conference of Personal Managers President Clinton Billups told FOX5.

“It’s a wonderful place to do business,” Billups said of the Valley. “And let’s face it. Everybody wants to come to Las Vegas.”

Billups doesn’t think the Las Vegas film industry will have to play too much catchup after the strike and should be able to regain its momentum from before the picket lines formed. That sense of optimism is spreading across the show business spectrum, especially considering how much work is now available.

“The writers have been writing,” Vasinova said. “Their strike has been wrapped up for a little while, and so now the gates have opened and we are getting flooded.”

“Everybody is happy now that the strike’s over,” Brucker echoed. “Everybody’s feeling hopeful.”

SAG-AFTRA members are voting on whether to ratify the new contract until December 5.

