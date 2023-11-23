Surprise Squad
Neighbors say security cameras installed in alley where teen was beaten to death

Neighbors say security cameras installed in alley where teen was beaten to death
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 17-year-old Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis died after, police say, he was beaten by a group of teens in an alley near the school.

“He was a good kid. He always wanted to go to school, he was always outgoing, he was always looking out for others,” said the mother of one of Jonathan’s classmates. “He was a sweet kid, a sweet kid that was taken too soon.”

The mother of one of Jonathan’s classmates says her son witnessed the brutal attack on November 1.

“He just said he doesn’t understand why Jonathan had to go like that. And then the thing is, they attacked him also. My son was attacked also,” she said. “He’s devastated. Right now he’s beside himself. He’s like, ‘Mom, what could I have did different for this not to happen?’ I said, ‘Son, they were after you too.’”

One woman who lives near where the fight happened said neighbors often witness acts of violence in the alley.

“I feel like I see this often, like it happens a lot, but this is like the worst that I’ve seen,” she said. “I heard screaming. It was different because usually you’ll hear like a ball of kids, but this time it was more like pain, like painful screams.”

Three weeks after the fatal fight, neighbors said surveillance cameras were just installed in the alley on Monday, too late for Jonathan.

“It’s sad that there had to be cameras put up just due to this situation, and I feel like there should’ve always been cameras up,” said a neighbor.

Some neighbors have also noticed more officers patrolling the area since the attack.

When asked about the increased surveillance, Metro Police said they’re working with North Las Vegas Police and CCSD police to provide a safe environment for students on and off campus.

