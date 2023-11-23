Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man and woman have been arrested and are facing multiple charges in North Carolina.

WITN reports that a traffic stop led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33, last week.

According to Craven County deputies, they stopped a vehicle that was occupied by Faulkner and Taylor last Thursday for a registration violation.

During the stop, a police K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of narcotics in the car.

Authorities said they ended up finding various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Faulkner and Taylor were arrested and booked on $2 million bonds, deputies reported.

The 74-year-old is facing numerous charges that include trafficking heroin, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor’s charges include trafficking heroin and opioids by possession, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia along with resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in southwest valley Tuesday
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
4 Las Vegas teens charged with murder as adults in classmate’s fatal beating

Latest News

This Thanksgiving, 26-year-old Harley Duffer has a lot to be thankful for, including his new...
Heart transplant recipient honoring organ donor by naming his newborn after them
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Jonathan Lewis Rancho High School, Las Vegas
Neighbors say security cameras installed in alley where teen was beaten to death
A border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a...
Car explodes at bridge between US, Canada border