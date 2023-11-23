Las Vegas retailers and companies offer payment plans to lure holiday shoppers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas businesses big and small are looking to cash in on the biggest holiday shopping event of the year with an inflation-era incentive: payment plans.

“Layaway” paying for a product interest-free over time, and obtaining the item once payments are complete—are making a comeback in retailer Max Pawn Luxury.

Michael Mack said customers started trickling in during the spring to pick out and plan their holiday gifts.

“In today’s economic times, people are becoming more and more conscious about spending money,” Mack said. Layaways have been around for years and years. The new generation is starting to catch on,” he said.

Though few retailers offer layaway than in years past, even online juggernaut Amazon offers layaway.

Small businesses like Max Pawn Luxury are joining the ranks of big box stores and corporations by offering “buy now, pay later” options.

According to Adobe Analytics, 1 in 5 Americans will purchase with various platforms like Afterpay, Klarna, Zip Pay and PayPal this holiday season. Though inflation poses a risk to profits, retailers note that it keeps sales coming and brings in new customers.

Sezzle offers payment plans for options like Vegas vacations.

Concert or sporting tickets are also available via payment plans, notably, Las Vegas Super Bowl packages.

“Everyone’s looking for ways as a retailer or reseller. Other types of form of payments like ‘buy now, pay later’ or layaway expands people’s opportunities to buy,” Mack said.

Financial experts caution users to check terms: you may face late fees if you miss a payment.

It’s also easy to overspend; budgeting and tracking of payment dates is key.

