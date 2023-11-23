Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

FOX5 EXPERTS: Business & economic researcher weighs in on impact of major sports events in Las Vegas

EXPERTS: Business & economic researcher weighs in on impact of major sports events in Las Vegas
By John Huck and Lisa Sturgis
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Professional sports have indeed provided a boost to the Las Vegas economy. But, as in the case of F1, is the economic benefit worth the price locals have to pay?

We turn to the director of UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research for answers, in this edition of FOX5 Experts.

EXPERTS: Impact of sports in Las Vegas following major F1 event

”We estimated about $1.8 billion, and that was just last year, so we see it growing, but we also have questions, just like the public does, about, you know, how much of this can you quantify, what assumptions are being made about that impact,” said Andrew Woods, the director of the program.

“Certainly, we do think sports is helping reinforce our leisure and hospitality industry, which accounts for one-in-four jobs and one-in-three dollars generated in southern Nevada, we do believe that impact is real,” he added.

How long will it take for locals to reap the benefits of big-name sporting events, and pro teams? Watch John Huck’s full interview below.

FULL INTERVIEW

Coming soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in eastern...
Las Vegas school grapples with how feud over stolen items escalated into teen’s fatal beating
Woman found dead inside burning metal drum near Arroyo Grande and Sunset in Henderson
Woman found dead inside burning metal drum, Henderson police say
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Henderson police investigate 'suspicious death' Tuesday night
Henderson police investigate ‘suspicious death’ on Tuesday night

Latest News

In one month last fall, the small nonprofit group aptly named “Save Red Rock” raised $100,000...
Making it rain: Cloud seeding effort aims to bring more water to Red Rock Canyon
Cloud seeding is something that’s been done for decades but the generator, which specifically...
ONLY ON FOX5: Cloud seeding effort aims to bring more water to Red Rock Canyon
SAG-AFTRA strike impacts budding Las Vegas film industry
Opportunities abound for Las Vegas actors after SAG-AFTRA strike ends
File picture. The City of Henderson Police Department
Trial postponed until 2024 for trio charged with deadly Thanksgiving shooting spree