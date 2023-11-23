Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook- 11/22/2023

Mild Thanksgiving Before Colder Air This Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Sam Argier
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weather stays calm through Thanksgiving before much colder air arrives this weekend.

We’ve got some clouds rolling into Southern Nevada tonight with overnight temperatures falling back into the 40s and 30s. Most of the cloud cover will be in the morning on Thanksgiving Day with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. The forecast high is at 66°.

It turns breezy on Friday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. If you’re traveling on Friday, the most significant weather impacts will be north on I-15 with snow in Utah. Much colder air will spill into Southern Nevada this weekend with high temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy wind at times. We’ll feel some of the lowest temperatures so far this season Sunday morning with low temperatures in the 30s around the Las Vegas Valley.

