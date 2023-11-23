Surprise Squad
Driver rescued as overturned box truck hangs off overpass

About two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety as the truck dangled off the overpass. (KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - One driver has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after he was rescued from his box truck that was hanging off a Houston overpass.

A box truck overturned around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday during rush hour on the North Freeway, according to Houston TranStar. As the truck dangled off the overpass, about two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety in a rescue that was caught on video.

“I was just basically hanging on the end of the knot to secure the victim into the harness and allow those guys to do what they do up top,” said rescue technician Jay Dummett with the Houston Fire Department. “Extricate the victim – or the patient – and bring him out safely, so he goes home to his family tomorrow morning.”

The driver, who was pinned between the dashboard and the door, was glad to see the firefighters during his terrifying ordeal.

“He was kind of nervous and scared,” Dummett said.

Firefighters tried to keep him calm during the rescue process.

“Talking to him, letting him know what we’re doing and setting up,” Dummett said.

First responders finally pulled the driver out of the truck with a crane. Thankfully, he suffered only a few minor injuries and will be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

Fire crews said the driver was very fortunate.

“For him, yes, it’s a miracle: the way he was situated, the way the truck came to rest and did not come over the overpass,” Dummett said.

Police are investigating what caused the box truck to overturn.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

