Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta

First Lady Rosalynn Carter a mental health activist and humanitarian, passed away Sunday. (Credit: Getty, WCNC, Carter Center, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their spouses, will travel to Atlanta for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at 96-years-old.

Bouquets of flowers and a chalkboard sign that reads "We love you Mrs. Carter" is displayed...
Bouquets of flowers and a chalkboard sign that reads "We love you Mrs. Carter" is displayed near the front of The Carter Center, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter’s tiny hometown of Plains, is mourning the death of the former U.S. first lady and global humanitarian, who died Sunday at 96. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The tribute service on Tuesday will be held at Emory University for invited guests.

Starting Monday, a number of ceremonies will be held across the state leading up to her funeral service in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden reflects on the Carter family following the death of Rosalynn Carter. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in eastern...
Las Vegas school grapples with how feud over stolen items escalated into teen’s fatal beating
Woman found dead inside burning metal drum near Arroyo Grande and Sunset in Henderson
Woman found dead inside burning metal drum, Henderson police say
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Henderson police investigate 'suspicious death' Tuesday night
Henderson police investigate ‘suspicious death’ on Tuesday night

Latest News

Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
CSX promises Thanksgiving meals for evacuees after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town