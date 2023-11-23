Surprise Squad
Alaskan makes holiday trip to Las Vegas to help the homeless

By Joe Vigil
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heidi Hanson from Soldotna, Alaska just made her yearly holiday trip to Las Vegas to help those less fortunate on the Strip. This is her sixth year of helping the homeless.

“15 to 17 years ago my ex committed suicide by cop down here. He moved from Alaska here. I brought my car to him. He lived in it. So, he ran the streets with crazy alcoholism,” said Hanson.

She added, “That’s when I turned my life around and decided it was time to help people in a more positive way.”

Hanson walks around the Strip and gives care packages to homeless people. The packages include food, warm clothing and sometimes a little money. Hanson gives the packages to whoever she thinks needs a little help. One man who’s been homeless in Las Vegas for three years gladly accepted Hanson’s care package.

“Stomach wise that’s food, that’s sugar, that’s carbohydrates, that’s protein that will keep me going through the day…I wish more people would do stuff like that because it’s stressful. I have my whole house in my backpack right now, so I’m really grateful,” he said.

Hanson sometimes comes across people who are sleeping. She quietly places a car package next to them, so they see it when they wake up. She also checks to make sure they’re breathing.

Hanson says she sometimes cries when she sees people struggling, but says her trips are worth when she sees smiles and people eating the food from her packages.

Hanson owns a hockey shop back on the Kenai Peninsula, around 150 miles from Anchorage. She also works for the Junior North American Hockey League team, the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Hanson sometimes wraps her trip around a Vegas Golden Knights game, but this time the trip was strictly to help the homeless. Hanson says she’ll continue to make the holiday trip to Las Vegas as long as she is able.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

