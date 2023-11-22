Strip workers: commutes longer than last week due to F1 cleanup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Clark County crews work to take down track barriers and other F1 apparatuses from on and around the Las Vegas Strip, people who work at Strip properties are facing major delays getting into work.

Amber Stevenson, who works at the Linq, is working the first leg of a “double back” on Tuesday, meaning she only gets eight hours between her shifts.

“You’re leaving two hours before your shift to make sure you get there on time, and you’re barely making it on time,” she lamented, referencing the lane closures that she says are causing major delays.

Stevenson tells FOX5 it’s taking her two hours to get to work this week, and an hour-and-a-half to get back home, which doesn’t leave much time for anything else during a double back shift.

“So now in between your shifts, you’re left with four and a half hours,” she said. “So you have to sleep, get dressed, get ready, and go back to shift. Like, it’s almost impossible. It’s ridiculous.”

Stevenson said virtually all of her coworkers were late Monday by 30 to 90 minutes, and that this week’s commutes are actually longer than those during race week.

You can expect work to dismantle F1 infrastructure to continue for the next six to eight weeks, with major closures lasting only through Wednesday night at 9:00. Until then, three lanes within the track barriers on Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane are closed, as are two lanes of southbound Las Vegas Boulevard from Harmon Avenue to Sands.

