Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:24 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (AP) - A small plane crashed and burned Tuesday on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas, killing the pilot and causing a nearby car to catch fire, but nobody on the ground was injured, authorities said.

The single-engine Mooney M20, with just the pilot aboard, went down at about 6 p.m. north of Air Park-Dallas Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in a parking space next to a nail salon and diner just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

The crash caused a parked car to catch fire, but nobody was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police confirmed the pilot died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was taking off or trying to land at the small suburban airport, which has a single runway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
Sphere/Pizza Hut promotion
Look toward Sphere Tuesday afternoon to get free pizza in Las Vegas
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Golf hiring over 500 for Las Vegas venue
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Southern Nevada deemed a hotspot for ‘superbug’ fungus

Latest News

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
RAW: Small plane crashes, catches fire in Texas parking lot
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Qatar confirms Israel-Hamas truce for hostages deal, Palestinian prisoners also to be freed
Dead dog found in a cage, Las Vegas
Dog found dead in cage, dumped in valley neighborhood
A community in Maryland is mourning the deaths of two children who were killed in a traffic...
Police identify 2 children struck and killed as they walked to elementary school in Maryland