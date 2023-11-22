Surprise Squad
MGM employees overwhelmingly ratify Culinary Union contract

People walk by the MGM Grand hotel-casino Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. A...
People walk by the MGM Grand hotel-casino Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. A "cybersecurity issue" led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas hotel union workers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve their contract agreement with casino giant MGM Resorts International, signaling an end to lengthy labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip.

The Culinary Workers Union announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that 99% of the vote favored the new five-year deal.

“BEST CONTRACT EVER! Congratulations to 25,400 hospitality workers!,” the post said.

The union is expected to also approve its proposed contract with Wynn Resorts, one of the Strip’s largest employer, later this week.

The breakthrough deals were tentatively reached earlier this month, just hours before the union had threatened a massive walkout at 18 hotel-casinos on the Strip, including Bellagio, Paris Las Vegas, MGM Grand and Caesars Palace.

