Las Vegas police say pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Wednesday morning crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:51 a.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

The driver remained at the scene and no impairment is suspected, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.