Las Vegas police ask for help after man killed in possible road rage incident

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that officers say was possibly involved in a fatal shooting.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 4:06 p.m. on Oct. 29, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting near Escondido Street and Cactus Avenue. Arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died “days later.”

LVMPD’s investigation indicates that the victim was driving northbound on Escondido Street from Cactus Avenue in a blue KIA Sportage. The victim was following a white 4-door sedan when shots were heard, police said.

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying the white sedan possibly involved in the incident.

The department shared a video of the vehicle:

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on theinternet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

