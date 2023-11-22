Las Vegas airport advising Thanksgiving travelers some parking already full Wednesday morning
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Airport officials on Wednesday morning are advising Las Vegas travelers that many parking lots are already full ahead of Thanksgiving.
According to a post from Harry Reid International at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, the T1 long term, T1 economy and T3 economy lots are already full. The post noted that T3 long term was also filling up.
The Wednesday morning post said T1 economy overflow and remote lots did have spaces available.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.