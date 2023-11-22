Henderson votes to move redevelopment of Three Kids Mine site forward

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is moving plans forward to turn old mining land into new housing. The site is right next to Lake Las Vegas and some neighbors and scientists have expressed concerns about what it will take to clean it up. The beginnings of the redevelopment project date all the way back to 2009. More than a decade later, Tuesday night’s decision by Henderson’s City Council was unanimous on motions pertaining to the project at the site of the old Three Kids Mine.

From 1917 to 1961, manganese ore was mined from deep in a pit. Now metals such as lead, arsenic, manganese along with asbestos contaminate the land. Since the mine closed more than six decades ago, cleanup has started and stopped several times and will now be complete to make way for thousands of homes.

Back in March, FOX5 met with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection at the site to discuss how it could be safely cleaned up. Tuesday, Henderson City Council approved a development agreement, zoning change, and a tentative map.

“This negotiation has been going on for years...we have been through it and over it and gotten all the experts that we can get involved...I think the City is more than adequately protected and gives us an opportunity to clean up this site once and for all,” stated Dan Shaw, a Henderson City Councilman.

Developer Lakemoor Ventures, LLC will build a planned community on over a thousand acres of land. Some neighbors who spoke before the council remain skeptical of the plan. With dirt being moved, neighbors expressed concerns about what could be in blowing dust.

“I am nervous because we are dealing with a Superfund type cleanup which is usually handled by federal authorities,” expressed Eva Cappiello, a Henderson resident.

“It is a win win situation for the City, Pulte Homes, Lakemoor, everybody is making money, but no one is concerned about the health of those who live near this mine,” contended Dr. William Cappiello, a Henderson resident.

Lakemoor says it has paid millions of dollars already for environmental analysis and the remediation will cost approximately another $250 million. They have worked with the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection to come up with the plan to clean it up starting with the manganese tailings, arsenic, and asbestos. The cleanup with be monitored by NDEP.

Some of the land is still owned by the government. The Secretary of Interior must approve transfer of land for the project to move forward.

