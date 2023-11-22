Henderson police investigate ‘suspicious death’ on Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a “suspicious death” on Wednesday morning.

According to police, authorities responded to the area of Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a suspicious death.

Authorities on Wednesday morning were still observed in the area.

Authorities advise that it is “still an active scene and investigation” and no further information is immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.