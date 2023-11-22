Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Henderson police investigate ‘suspicious death’ on Tuesday night

Henderson police investigate 'suspicious death' Tuesday night
Henderson police investigate 'suspicious death' Tuesday night(Kendra Steinberger)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:24 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a “suspicious death” on Wednesday morning.

According to police, authorities responded to the area of Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a suspicious death.

Authorities on Wednesday morning were still observed in the area.

Authorities advise that it is “still an active scene and investigation” and no further information is immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in southwest valley Tuesday
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
4 Las Vegas teens charged with murder as adults in classmate’s fatal beating
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display

Latest News

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Wednesday morning crash
FOX5 takes an inside look at Las Vegas Fire & Rescue's bomb squad
FOX5 takes an inside look at Las Vegas Fire & Rescue’s bomb squad
FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the team's English...
Court denies woman’s appeal of Cristiano Ronaldo’s hush-money settlement in Las Vegas rape case
Family and friends gathered for a vigil Tuesday night to remember a Las Vegas teen killed in a...
Family and friends gather for vigil to remember Las Vegas teen killed in beating