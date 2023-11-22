Surprise Squad
Golden Knights’ jersey unveiled for NHL Winter Classic against Seattle Kraken

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:18 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Hockey League and Adidas on Wednesday unveiled the jersey that the Golden Knights will wear during the upcoming Winter Classic.

The Golden Knights will face off against the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 in Seattle at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB’s Mariners.

According to a news release, the Golden Knights jersey features vintage white as the primary color for the first time in franchise history and includes a “V” for Vegas as the jersey’s crest.

The NHL says that “drawing inspiration from the Wild West and cowboy era of the 1910s, Vegas’ Winter Classic jersey’s colors reflect the time period with the vintage white base, a deeper and richer gold used in the piping, and the felt fabric in the logo.”

“The look envisions what a hockey team might have looked like in these formative years of the city,” the NHL said.

Additionally, the league noted that piping details in the center crest and numbers are inspired by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point uniforms, the alma mater of team owner Bill Foley.

The set will also feature a cursive “Vegas” on the right leg of the steel grey pants, marking the first time the city will be listed on the uniformed pants, as well as the helmet, the league said.

The league provided the below breakdown of the jerseys each team will wear:

The Golden Knights shared that the team also plans to wear the new uniforms twice in front of its home fans at T-Mobile Arena: January 13 against the Calgary Flames and March 21 against Seattle.

The NHL Winter Classic jerseys are available for purchase today at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics’ network of online stores. The Golden Knights noted that “a very limited number” of the jerseys are also available for purchase in person at The Arsenal in City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and online at VegasTeamStore.com beginning Wedneday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

