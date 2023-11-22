Driver arrested after striking, killing pedestrian in Southwest Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night in the Southwest Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 36-year-old man attempted to cross West Flamingo Road at South Buffalo Drive around 10:42 p.m. Tuesday night, against the walk signal in a marked crosswalk. That man was hit by a Mercedes SUV and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the SUV driver initially fled the scene but returned later showing signs of impairment. That driver was arrested on hit-and-run and DUI-related charges. The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.