Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Driver arrested after striking, killing pedestrian in Southwest Valley

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Matt Kling
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:26 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night in the Southwest Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 36-year-old man attempted to cross West Flamingo Road at South Buffalo Drive around 10:42 p.m. Tuesday night, against the walk signal in a marked crosswalk. That man was hit by a Mercedes SUV and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the SUV driver initially fled the scene but returned later showing signs of impairment. That driver was arrested on hit-and-run and DUI-related charges. The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in southwest valley Tuesday
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
4 Las Vegas teens charged with murder as adults in classmate’s fatal beating
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display

Latest News

Lake Las Vegas neighbors want more information on Three Kids Mine site development
Henderson votes to move redevelopment of Three Kids Mine site forward
Strip workers: commutes longer than last week due to F1 cleanup
Strip workers: commutes longer than last week due to F1 cleanup
Henderson votes to move redevelopment of Three Kids Mine site forward
Henderson votes to move redevelopment of Three Kids Mine site forward
The clean-up process after the Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to take 6-8 weeks
Strip workers: commutes longer than last week due to F1 cleanup