Dog found dead in cage, dumped in valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One animal group calls it a gut wrenching and disturbing scene to come across.

“It’s terrible. It could be an animal cruelty case that should be brought up on charges,” said Doggie Task Force volunteer Tracy Paz.

FOX5 has been looking into the incident since last week. Someone wrapped a dog in a blanket and left it in a cage off Emerald Canyon Drive, between Charleston and Sahara. There is no indication the dog was alive in the cage when someone dumped it. But Paz is upset the dog was left there so long after the group notified Clark County animal officials. She says the group got a Facebook tip and found the dog during the weekend prior to the 13th. Paz says they notified Clark County Animal Control but says no one came out to pick the dog up.

FOX5 reached out to Clark County officials on Monday, November 13 as soon as we heard about the dog. Officials immediately got back to us and said the county would investigate. Animal Protection Services found the dog that same day and removed it. County officials later told FOX5 it was first notified about the dog on November 9, meaning it could have been in the area on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, before being picked up on Monday.

“Animals are no longer a priority in this town. We have other priorities in this town and animals are not one of them. They’re short staffed and that’s what’s happening,” said Paz.

The county quickly responded to several of FOX5′s questions, including the reason for the delay in picking up the dog.

“All calls for service are triaged and assigned a priority. Unfortunately, in this case a high volume of priority one calls superseded our ability to pick up this animal,” replied county officials.

County officials also said Clark County is currently recruiting to fill a few vacancies in Animal Protection Field Services positions. And once filled, the county will have more resources to cover unincorporated parts of the county. County officials added, they appreciate the community’s vigilance in reporting these incidents and the welfare of animals is a top priority.

“People need to foster, foster dogs. This is what happens when people don’t foster. Right now, if you want to surrender your dog to the Animal Foundation because you come into hard times, or bad time, you have to wait until March in order to turn your animal in. So, people are abandoning their dogs. They’re leaving their dogs wherever they can,” said Paz.

The Animal Foundation confirmed to FOX5 appointments to surrender a dog are booked out until March. The foundation, however, said there are cancellations, so it urges people to check back. The Foundation also encourages people to reach out to its KEPPT team, which can help people with pet food, medical assistance and pet deposit assistance. More information can be found here. Keeping Every Person and Pet Together program

