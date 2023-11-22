Clark County votes not to extend timeline for All Net Arena project on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Next week we could see the final nail in the coffin for the All Net Arena project on the Las Vegas Strip.

The development aimed to attract an NBA team to the city by offering a venue for games and a new high-rise hotel on Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard.

However, on Wednesday, the Clark County Zoning Commission voted to not extend the project’s timeline for construction. Developers had until Sept. 6 to start building the project.

Developers insist some work had already started. However, county officials described that work as minor. Additionally, commissioners had renewed concerns over funding sources.

The group has until Nov. 30 to prove that the project has a reliable funding source, with at least $20 million available to pay off a lien on work done.

