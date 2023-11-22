Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Backpacking on 5 Death Valley roads opens again as storm repair continues

NPS employee using a dozer to clear Cottonwood Canyon Road
NPS employee using a dozer to clear Cottonwood Canyon Road(The National Park Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Backpacking on five roads in Death Valley National Park are open once again as road repairs to areas damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Hillary continue.

Echo Canyon Road, Hole in the Wall Road, Cottonwood Canyon Road, Marble Canyon Road, and Greenwater Valley Road (also known as Furnace Creek Wash Road) are now open again.

Free, mandatory same day camping permits are available at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

Deadman Pass and Gold Valley Road are open but have not been maintained. Park officials warn that conditions on Gold Valley Road may be challenging even for vehicles with 4X4 high clearance.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Slots player turns $2.50 bet into nearly $348K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in southwest valley Tuesday
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display
Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
4 Las Vegas teens charged with murder as adults in classmate’s fatal beating

Latest News

Some businesses near Strip disappointed with turnout from F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Some businesses near Strip disappointed with turnout from F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
A parking structure is seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International
Las Vegas airport advising Thanksgiving travelers some parking already full Wednesday morning
Las Vegas police ask for help after man killed in possible road rage incident
Las Vegas police ask for help after man killed in possible road rage incident
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Wednesday morning crash