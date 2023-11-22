4 teens charged as adults, 9th suspect arrested in beating death of classmate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A total of nine suspects are now in custody for the murder of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who died after a brutal beating in an alley near Rancho High School on November 1.

“As a result of what these four men today and the five that are still down in juvenile court did, somebody lost their life,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Four of those suspects were in court Tuesday, facing adult charges of 2nd-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery with substantial bodily harm.

“That family was shattered, and then all the other families and their lives have been shattered as well, so it’s a sad day that all this happened,” said Wolfson. “But at the end of the day, I believe there have to be consequences. People make choices, and based upon their choices, there needs to be consequences and punishment.”

The judge said the four 16 and 17-year-old suspects, although charged as adults, will be housed in juvenile custody until their next hearing on December 14th.

”The defense lawyers on behalf of their 16 and 17-year-old clients, who are currently being housed in an adult facility, felt it would be appropriate for their safety,”

“He’s 17 years old, he’s very confused. His family is extremely concerned about what’s going on,” said the attorney for suspect Gianni Robinson. “The case will proceed in adult criminal court, we will be receiving all the discovery, i’ve been told the videos that have been released are incomplete, and i will be going through all the videos with my investigator to see what really happened.”

The D.A.’s office is still deciding whether and which of the five other suspects under 16 years old should be charged as adults.

“The process on the juveniles that are ages 13 to 15 is we will determine whether to seek certification to adult status, and which ones, so this is an ongoing process,” said Wolfson.

Police announced a 9th arrest in the case Tuesday, and said they are still seeking one more person of interest in the case.

