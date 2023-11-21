Surprise Squad
You can raft the Colorado River with Santa during holiday-themed Hoover Dam tour
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lake Mead Mohave Adventures has announced the return of its “Rafting with Santa” experience for the holiday season.

According to a news release, as part of the “Rafting with Santa” excursion, guests will go on a 12-mile journey along the Colorado River in a raft that is piloted by jolly old St. Nick and his helpers.

The holiday-themed rafting tours will be offered from Thursday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 24.

According to Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, the tours include:

  • Santa Claus and his helpers piloting rafts on this smooth-water river adventure.
  • Ground transportation provided by one of Santa’s elves from Lake Mead RV Village.
  • Gifts for each passenger.
  • Boxed lunch and bottled water for a picnic stop on a sandy beach along the way.
  • Complimentary cookies, hot chocolate and Christmas music at Willow Beach Marina, where the river trip ends.

The company says the tours will begin near the base of Hoover Dam aboard a motor-assisted raft. Guests will also have the chance to learn about the history, desert wildlife and beauty in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River.

“‘Rafting with Santa’ tours are a holiday adventure like none other,” said Chad Taylor, director of marketing and guest experience, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. “Combining the magic of the season with the majesty of the Hoover Dam, these festive experiences are ideal for children and adults alike.”

The company says the “Rafting with Santa” tour departs at 10 a.m. and includes three hours spent on the river. Guests are asked to check in by 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Mead RV Village,268 Lakeshore Road in Boulder City.

To make reservations for the tour, visit hooverdamraftingadventures.com or call (800) 455-3490.

