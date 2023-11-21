Station Casinos to celebrate grand opening of new Las Vegas resort with fireworks display

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos on Tuesday announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of its new resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley by hosting a fireworks display.

According to a news release, the company’s new resort, Durango Casino & Resort, will debut on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Station Casinos said the doors of the new resort will open to the public at 10 a.m.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday night, the company will host a display by Fireworks by Grucci as the “spectacular lights up the sky to commemorate the grand opening.”

After announcing in August that Station Casinos would open the new property in late November, the company advised that it had pushed back the opening date to Dec. 5.

“We continue to prepare for the scheduled opening of our Durango Resort, which we have now moved to December 5, to ensure a first-class opening of the property,” Station Casinos said in a Nov. 7 announcement about the date change.

According to the company, employees at Durango Casino & Resort will be compensated for salaries and tips during that period, Nov. 20 through Dec. 5.

