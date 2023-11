LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky slots player passed the time at the airport in Las Vegas by hitting a massive jackpot.

According to IGT, the guest placed a $2.50 bet and won a $347,993.85 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin Slots.

Another big win last week at LAS! 🤯🤑 https://t.co/oUP7aVJAP8 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 21, 2023

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.