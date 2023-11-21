Surprise Squad
Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights visit the Stars

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates after his power play...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates after his power play goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (12-4-1, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -122, Golden Knights +103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars.

Dallas has a 12-4-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. The Stars are 7-0-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Vegas is 13-4-2 overall and 5-3-1 in road games. The Golden Knights have a 5-2-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has eight goals and nine assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has scored seven goals with 12 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Thomas Harley: day-to-day (upper body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

