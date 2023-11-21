Numerous teens flee Las Vegas medical facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parents and staff want answers and accountability after numerous teenagers fled from a Las Vegas mental health and substance abuse facility.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirm “multiple juvenile runaways” on Friday night fled the Desert Winds facility off of West Rochelle Avenue.

An anonymous medical staff member told FOX5, Friday night, a large group of teenagers ambushed a nurses station, grabbed keys and badges and pulled a fire alarm. Numerous students fled but started to return overnight and into the weekend, the staff member said.

No word as of Monday night how many teens are still missing. Patients are between 12 to 17 years old.

“I got a call about 10:30 [Friday night] telling me that my child was missing from the facility…just that Metro was looking for him. They hung up the phone. It freaked me out,” said Brandi Hecht, one of several parents who took to social media after they were told their child was missing. Social media posts circulated details of the missing teens and their eventual return.

Hecht went to the facility the next day. She was told her son was safe after all and had never left.

“He definitely feels traumatized and he was scared, with the fire alarms going off and Metro in there with guns pointed,” she said. Hecht pulled her son out of the facility until she could get more clarity on the ordeal and future prevention.

The staff member tells FOX5, tensions started Thursday night when a group of teenagers busted a window and escaped. They eventually returned to the facility. Friday, the staff member believes more teenagers conspired to execute the escape.

The staff member believes if more security or personnel were on site, the incidents could have been prevented.

Police said “the individuals in this incident are not considered endangered,” though the staff member said they worried that the teens encountered various dangerous elements while they were unsupervised.

FOX5 called the facility three times and left contact information for the CEO. FOX5 also called and texted a senior staff member.

Stay with this developing story for more updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.