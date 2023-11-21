Surprise Squad
Motorcyclist rescued after driving illegally on closed road in Death Valley

Charges against the pair are pending
The motorcyclists came through the east entrance to Titus Canyon Road
The motorcyclists came through the east entrance to Titus Canyon Road
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM PST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Two men had to be rescued by helicopter after they drove illegally on a closed road in Death Valley.

Titus Canyon Road has been closed by the National Park Service temporarily due flooding damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hillary in August of this year.

On Nov. 18, two Californian men allegedly bypassed a locked gate, concrete barriers, and closure signs to drive their motorcycles on the road. They told park officials they were following a map app that told them the road was open, which is why they bypassed the closure signs.

One of the two men crashed his motorcycle, breaking his collarbone and causing other non-life threatening injuries. The pair called 911 via a satellite phone just before sunset.

Due to the road conditions, park rangers were unable to reach the pair in a timely manner, prompting them to call for helicopter assistance. A U.S. Navy VX-31 helicopter responded from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, located in the town of Ridgecrest, California.

The helicopter crews transported the injured man and his companion to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. Charges against the pair are pending.

