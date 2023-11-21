Surprise Squad
Minor arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Las Vegas school campus

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly bringing a gun to the campus of a Las Vegas school.

According to the Clark County School District, the incident occurred at Ed W. Clark High School on Tuesday morning.

A letter to parents advised that there were no threats to the school or students as a result of the incident.

A full copy of the letter can be read below:

Dear Clark Community:

This is Ed W. Clark High School Principal Kerry Larnerd.

In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today.

This morning, CCSD Police arrested a juvenile for possession of a firearm. There were no threats to the school or students. As part of the investigation, the school was placed in a brief lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Due to privacy law, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-5800.

Thank you,

Mrs. Larnerd

