Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating to remain held without bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four Las Vegas teens who were arrested in the deadly beating of their classmate appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

According to District Attorney Steve Wolfson, the four teens, identified as Treavion Randolph, Dontral Beaver, Gianni Robinson and Damien Hernandez, will remain held without bail. However, Wolfson said that while they will be kept in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center as a safety precaution, the cases will remain in the adult court system.

All four individuals face second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery with substantial bodily harm.

The four teens are expected to appear again in court on Dec. 14.

Las Vegas police last week announced the arrests of the eight students, between the ages of 13 and 17, in connection with the Nov. 1 brawl that left 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. dead. Last Wednesday, the department asked for the public’s help in identifying two additional “persons of interest” in the incident.

According to the Associated Press, the other four suspects are awaiting separate hearings since they are all under the age of 16.

Authorities have said students at Rancho High School had agreed to meet after school let out that day in an alleyway around the corner from campus to fight over a pair of wireless headphones and a vape pen, according to AP. The fight was captured on cellphone video and widely shared across social media.

AP reports that in Nevada, teenagers 16 or older accused of murder are automatically transferred to the adult court system. That’s why a family court judge on Wednesday transferred the cases of the four students.

By law in Nevada, a teenager accused of murder can be charged as an adult if they were 13 or older at the time of the alleged crime, according to AP.

In a media briefing last week, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson said the video of the brawl shows the victim taking off his shirt to prepare for the fight, and then the 10 students “immediately swarm him, pull him to the ground and begin kicking, punching and stomping on him.”

Johansson called the video “very void of humanity” and said the victim was not defending himself as he was being attacked.

AP reports that Lewis Jr. was hospitalized with severe head trauma and other injuries and died a week later, according to the coroner’s office in Las Vegas.

