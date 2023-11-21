Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police investigate after man shot, killed in alley early Monday morning

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:14 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in an alley early Monday morning.

According to police, at about 5:19 a.m. Monday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an injured male lying in the alley of the 200 block of West Monroe Avenue.

Arriving patrol officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Golf hiring over 500 for Las Vegas venue
Sphere/Pizza Hut promotion
Look toward Sphere Tuesday afternoon to get free pizza in Las Vegas
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas

Latest News

Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating to remain held without bail
Four Las Vegas teens arrested in the deadly beating of a classmate will remain held without bail.
Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating to remain held without bail
FOX5 drone footage shows F1 entertainment venues set up on the Bellagio Fountains on the Las...
From Sin City to Sports Central: How Las Vegas is betting big on a lucrative industry
Race officials to put water drain covers back after F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Race officials to put water drain covers back after F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix