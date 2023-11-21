Las Vegas police investigate after man shot, killed in alley early Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in an alley early Monday morning.

According to police, at about 5:19 a.m. Monday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an injured male lying in the alley of the 200 block of West Monroe Avenue.

Arriving patrol officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

