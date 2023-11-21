Surprise Squad
Henderson police investigate after man shot, killed Monday night in Lake Las Vegas

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday night.

Police said that at about 6:40 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to the 20 block of Montelago Boulevard in reference to “suspicious circumstances.”

Authorities said officers arrived on the scene to discover an unresponsive 54-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

“This incident is not believed to be related to any other incidents within the Lake Las Vegas area,” police noted.

No further information was immediately available. The incident is being investigated as the 11th homicide for the city of Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward

