Health district investigating after case of Tuberculosis reported at Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating a case of Tuberculosis (TB) at a Las Vegas high school.
The case was confirmed at Palo Verde High School and it is unclear if it was a student or staff member who contracted the bacterial disease.
TB is not transmitted through touching or handling objects, however, it can spread by breathing the same air over some time.
The health district plans to notify those identified as being a close contact on or around November 29. By law, a tuberculin test is required for those who are considered a close contact.
A full letter was sent to Palo Verde parents.
This is a developing story.
