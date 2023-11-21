Health district investigating after case of Tuberculosis reported at Las Vegas high school

Dear PVHS Parent/Guardian and Faculty:

I am reaching out today to inform you that an individual at Palo Verde High School was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB). TB is a bacterial disease that can be transmitted between persons in close, repeated contact by breathing the same air over a period of time. TB is not transmitted through touching or handling objects. The Centers for Disease Control TB Information and the SNHD TB Information provide references to the TB signs and symptoms.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is working with the Clark County School District regarding possible student(s) and staff health concerns and is creating a testing plan for close contacts. The SNHD will directly notify those identified individuals deemed as a close contact as they complete their investigation on or about Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

According to NRS 44IA.365, a tuberculin test is mandatory and required by law for those considered a close contact. Therefore, the SNHD will coordinate the testing of student(s) and staff who are considered a close contact. TB testing will be offered January 3 and 4, 2024, for identified persons deemed by SNHD at no charge to the student(s) and staff at Palo Verde High School.

The purpose of this letter is to inform you of this health-related situation and it was important to me that I communicate with the community as soon as possible with the information that is currently available. If an individual is not feeling well, please follow up with your local healthcare practitioner or contact the SNHD for further guidance. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the SNHD at (702) 759-1015.

Sincerely,