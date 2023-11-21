Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 11/21/23

Calm Wind Returns Tuesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:59 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A cold start Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies. The weather stays calm through Thanksgiving before much colder air arrives this weekend.

Skies will stay sunny with light wind on Tuesday. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 66°. Some clouds will be in and out on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures holding in the mid 60s. Most of the cloud cover will be in the morning on Thanksgiving with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. The forecast high is at 65°.

It turns breezy on Friday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. If you’re traveling on Friday, the most significant weather impacts will be north on I-15 with snow in Utah. Much colder air will spill into Southern Nevada this weekend with high temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy wind at times. We’ll feel some of the lowest temperatures so far this season Sunday morning with low temperatures in the 30s around the Las Vegas Valley.

