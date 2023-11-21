Surprise Squad
F1 holding ‘exclusive sale’ for locals to purchase Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise

Formula One fans shop at a store during qualifications for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix...
Formula One fans shop at a store during qualifications for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)(Nick Didlick | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “As a token of appreciation,” F1 on Tuesday announced that it will hold an “exclusive sale” for local residents to purchase Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise.

According to a news release, the “exclusive sale” for local residents will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The sale will be held at the F1 Las Vegas Hub presented by American Express at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

As part of the offering, F1 says “Las Vegas residents with proof of address with valid ID will receive a 40% discount on all merchandise at The F1 Las Vegas Hub.”

According to F1, the two-day sale is being offered “as a token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by Las Vegas locals in advance and during” the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

