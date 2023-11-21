F1 holding ‘exclusive sale’ for locals to purchase Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “As a token of appreciation,” F1 on Tuesday announced that it will hold an “exclusive sale” for local residents to purchase Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise.

According to a news release, the “exclusive sale” for local residents will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The sale will be held at the F1 Las Vegas Hub presented by American Express at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

As part of the offering, F1 says “Las Vegas residents with proof of address with valid ID will receive a 40% discount on all merchandise at The F1 Las Vegas Hub.”

According to F1, the two-day sale is being offered “as a token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by Las Vegas locals in advance and during” the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

