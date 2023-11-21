Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Around-the-clock effort underway in Las Vegas to dismantle portions of F1 racetrack

The clean-up process after the Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to take 6-8 weeks
The clean-up process after the Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to take 6-8 weeks(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) — Clark County officials say Las Vegas Grand Prix crews started working on Sunday morning to dismantle the track.

“The initial effort, going on 24 hours until Wednesday, is to dismantle large portions of the racetrack and barriers along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Stacey Welling with Clark County Communications.

F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season

The entire racetrack is in unincorporated Clark County. Here are some lane closures to accomplish the work “as quickly as possible” for the traveling public, according to the county:

Sunday, Nov. 19, 9 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m., three lanes within the track barriers on Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane will be closed, with single lanes for eastbound and westbound travel open.

Monday, Nov. 20, 12 a.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 22, 11:59 p.m., two lanes of southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Harmon Ave to Sands Ave. A single southbound lane will be open for travel during this closure period; northbound lanes will be open.

The county crews will be removing temporary cabling, concrete barriers, debris, spectator fencing, safety barricades and track lighting.

The county says the goal is to have the breakdown and cleanup operation done within the next 6-8 weeks. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. The county also says the public is encouraged to opt-in for traffic updates through its SMS service by texting “F1LV” to 31996.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, holds a trophy after winning the Formula...
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Golf hiring over 500 for Las Vegas venue
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas
Sphere/Pizza Hut promotion
Look toward Sphere Tuesday afternoon to get free pizza in Las Vegas

Latest News

The restaurant near Harmon and Paradise close to the race track, was hoping for a boost in...
Business near Strip disappointed with F1 turnout
Las Vegas' newest golf attraction will host multiple hiring events to fill part-time and...
Atomic Golf hiring 500 employees in Las Vegas
The mayor said it would result in "an unacceptable negative impact" on local residents.
London mayor rejects plan for Sphere venue
The Colorado River is down 10 trillion gallons since 2000.
More conservation needed to preserve Colorado River water