Around-the-clock effort underway in Las Vegas to dismantle portions of F1 racetrack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) — Clark County officials say Las Vegas Grand Prix crews started working on Sunday morning to dismantle the track.

“The initial effort, going on 24 hours until Wednesday, is to dismantle large portions of the racetrack and barriers along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Stacey Welling with Clark County Communications.

The entire racetrack is in unincorporated Clark County. Here are some lane closures to accomplish the work “as quickly as possible” for the traveling public, according to the county:

Sunday, Nov. 19, 9 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m., three lanes within the track barriers on Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane will be closed, with single lanes for eastbound and westbound travel open.

Monday, Nov. 20, 12 a.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 22, 11:59 p.m., two lanes of southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Harmon Ave to Sands Ave. A single southbound lane will be open for travel during this closure period; northbound lanes will be open.

The county crews will be removing temporary cabling, concrete barriers, debris, spectator fencing, safety barricades and track lighting.

The county says the goal is to have the breakdown and cleanup operation done within the next 6-8 weeks. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. The county also says the public is encouraged to opt-in for traffic updates through its SMS service by texting “F1LV” to 31996.

