Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Animal shelter begging to find homes for 135 dogs ahead of urgent building repairs

An animal shelter in St. Louis is in desperate need of fosters and adopters for more than 135 dogs ahead of a temporary closure. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – An animal shelter in St. Louis is in desperate need of fosters and adopters for more than 135 dogs ahead of a temporary closure.

CARE STL is well over capacity and in need of emergency flooring repairs.

Dr. Abbie Knudsen Attenberry, CARE STL’s executive director, said they are operating at 200% capacity for dogs.

She said the shelter’s flooring is chipping away, which not only is hazardous but it cannot be properly sanitized.

For the Missouri Department of Agriculture to renew the shelter’s license, the flooring must be repaired before the end of the year.

However, the dogs at the shelter cannot be in the building at the time of the repairs, so CARE STL is hoping to find fosters or adopters for all 135 dogs immediately.

The repairs start Dec. 18, which means the shelter needs to be cleared by then.

Knudsen Attenberry is asking people to open their hearts and their homes to a dog this holiday season.

The repairs are expected to be completed by New Year’s Day, meaning fosters would only need to open their homes to a dog for two weeks.

CARE STL will provide everything needed for fosters, including medical CARE, dog crates, and food.

“All you have to do is get them out of the building and let them sleep in a home for the holidays,” she said.

Adopters, of course, are always welcome, too.

To apply to foster or adopt a dog, visit CARE STL’s website here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Photos released of 4 Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Golf hiring over 500 for Las Vegas venue
Sphere/Pizza Hut promotion
Look toward Sphere Tuesday afternoon to get free pizza in Las Vegas
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas

Latest News

Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
Top row: Treavion Randolph (left), Gianni Robinson (right), Bottom row: Dontral Beaver (left)...
Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating to remain held without bail
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
FILE - Shoppers are silhouetted as they walk toward a Best Buy store after doors opened at 5...
Lowe’s, Best Buy and Kohl’s predict a weak holiday
Four Las Vegas teens arrested in the deadly beating of a classmate will remain held without bail.
Las Vegas teens arrested in classmate’s deadly beating to remain held without bail